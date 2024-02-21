Aerodyne Group and DroneDash Technologies Collaborate to Introduce Cross-Border Drone Delivery Services between Malaysia and Singapore

Partnership enables cargo delivery across national boundaries at any moment five times faster than sea freight

SINGAPORE – February 21, 2024 – Aerodyne Group (Aerodyne), a global leader in drone-based enterprise solutions provider headquartered in Malaysia today inked an agreement with DroneDash Technologies (DroneDash), a leading air mobility company headquartered in Singapore. This initiative is set to introduce cross-border drone delivery services between Malaysia and Singapore, leveraging the specialised technologies of both entities to boost logistics efficiency across the two countries and advance the region’s delivery and supply chain capabilities.

In aligning with the agreement, Aerodyne and DroneDash will navigate the regulatory framework, securing all necessary permits to pioneer shore-to-shore drone operations along the Malaysia & Singapore corridor. This venture is supported by the latest in unmanned sea and air technologies, heralding a new era of logistical efficiency.

Central to the operation is a cutting-edge navigation system, crafted from satellite communications with expansive dual city 5G roaming, to ensure drones safely navigate through congested maritime and aerial paths, significantly boosting operational safety and reliability.

The initiative will initially focus on establishing delivery routes to Johor Bahru and Iskandar Malaysia, strategically chosen for their proximity to Singapore. This phase sets the foundation for future expansion throughout Malaysia, with commercial operations anticipated to start in the third quarter of 2024.

The deployment of drones, capable of carrying up to 30 kilograms and achieving speeds of 150 km/h within a four-hour flight span, promises secure and efficient deliveries.

“Organisations in the logistics, cargo delivery and freight services sector stand to gain a double&digit percentage improvement in overall productivity and cost. Drone deliveries are also beneficial for the environment with emissions and carbon footprint being reduced by up to 100 per cent and 80 per cent respectively,” said Paul Yam, CEO of DroneDash. “Drone deliveries are transforming the speed and reach of logistics operations, and they can help reach remote areas where traditional air and sea freight are unable to access. They also add to the creation of a revitalized and vibrant logistic sector through job creation in operating and maintaining the drones.”

“With the formation of the recent Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), we are proud to play a part in strengthening economic connectivity between the two regions,” said Mudzakkir Hatta, CEO of Aerodyne (Malaysia’s operation). “We look forward to venturing beyond the state of Johor with increased shipments to other parts of Malaysia, forging a longstanding trade cooperation with the two partnering nations.”

Designed for critical deliveries such as urgent documents, high-value electronics, medical supplies, and perishable foods, this service promises to redefine logistics between Malaysia and Singapore. With real-time tracking, advanced security protocols including 256-bit encryption, and blockchain technology for logistical oversight, this initiative establishes a new benchmark for secure, efficient cross-border logistics.