VCI GLOBAL AWARDED EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTORSHIP FOR THE WORLD’S FIRST AI-POWERED POST-HARVEST ROBOTIC PACKING SYSTEM
VCI GLOBAL AWARDED EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTORSHIP FOR THE WORLD’S FIRST AI-POWERED POST-HARVEST ROBOTIC PACKING SYSTEM
VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)ATLANTA, GA, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Wootzano Limited (“Wootzano”) to appoint VCI Global as its exclusive distributor of Wootzano’s Avarai robotic packing systems in Malaysia. The agreement augments VCI Global’s capabilities and value as an innovating provider of business development and consulting services to an ever-expanding variety of industrial sectors.
Under the terms of the agreement, VCI Global will receive priority supply and pricing terms from Wootzano on any orders of the Avarai food-handling robotic system in Malaysia, which the Company plans to introduce to its consulting customers within various niches of the agricultural growing and distribution markets. As consideration for these exclusive rights, VCI Global has agreed to a schedule of minimum purchase commitments, starting in 2024. Management believes that there is potential for deployment of 10,000 Avarai robots by the year 2030 in Malaysia.
Wootzano, a UK-based robotics company, offers innovative robot solutions powered by advanced sensory capabilities for robotic hands, cutting-edge vision technology, artificial intelligence (AI), sophisticated machine learning algorithms, and cloud updates. Among its flagship products is Avarai, hailed as the world’s first post-harvest robotic packing system, capable of delicately handling various fruits and vegetables with ease and precision, featuring the world’s first fully compliant electronic skin (E-Skin) known as Wootzskin.
In 2022, the agriculture sector contributed approximately RM 99 billion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employed close to 1.86 million people , according to the Statista Research Department. The Avarai system has been designed as a labor-saving solution, boasting a 60% reduction in human labor requirement and a productivity increase of up to 50% compared to traditional methods, aiming to address the persistent issue of labor shortage in the agriculture sector.
According to research by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), insufficient knowledge of good handling practices and workers’ attitudes, particularly concerning inefficient or improper handling systems, are identified as the two major contributing factors to post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables. Among post-harvest handling activities, packaging of fruits and vegetables has been found to hold the greatest potential in reducing such losses. The introduction of the Avarai system to Malaysia offers promising prospects for significantly preventing post-harvest losses at the packing stage through its delicate and precision handling of fresh produce.
“Avarai revolutionizes the post-harvest industry, addressing labor shortages and ensuring hygienic, uniform handling of fresh produce. Designed to emulate human behavior, Avarai preserves freshness for consumers and boosts packhouse efficiency. We are very excited to introduce Avarai to Malaysia with VCI Global, aiming to transform the packhouse industry. With 45+ patents, Avarai is the world’s first and only commercially available robotic system for post-harvest. Wootzano is fully geared to bring our modular and highly dexterous robotic system to Malaysia,” said Dr Atif Syed, Founder and CEO of Wootzano.
About VCI Global Limited
VCI Global Limited has established itself as a world-class multi-disciplinary consultancy group in the areas of business, technology, and marketing consultancy. Our dedicated team of consultants possesses extensive expertise in capital markets, investor/public relations, marketing, real estate, and technology consultancy, ensuring the fulfilment and surpassing of clients' requirements and objectives. Our commitment to excellence ensures that our valued clients receive not only expert advice, but a comprehensive partnership aimed at achieving their business goals and staying ahead in today's competitive business.
About Landon Capital
Landon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholders and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit www.landoncapital.net
Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.
Sean Smith
Landon Capital
+1 404-995-6671
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram