BOOKOFF Japan's Leading Used Bookstore Chain, Expands into Arizona

BOOKOFF Mesa Store Front Variety of Books Wide Selection of Games

BOOK OFF, Japan's largest used bookstore chain, opens a new store in Arizona, USA.

MESA, AZ, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOOK OFF, Japan's largest and most popular used bookstore chain, has proudly expanded its presence in the United States with the opening of a new store in Arizona. Esteemed for operating over 800 stores, BOOKOFF is a prominent leader in the used bookstore industry in Japan. boasting annual buy and sell transactions exceeding 600 million items. This new venture in Mesa not only signifies the chain's growing footprint in the U.S. but also brings a rich array of Japanese pop culture closer to American readers. The store offers an extensive collection of Books, CDs, DVDs, and Anime-related items, all at accessible prices, making it a haven for enthusiasts and casual browsers alike.

In the United States, BOOKOFF began its journey in 2000 with its inaugural store in New York. The company has since flourished, mainly expanding across the California and in Hawaii. BOOKOFF's unique business model of buying and selling from customers has been well-received in the U.S., helping the brand to build a stable and growing presence. The Arizona store opening, marking the first new state entry in 23 years, underscores the company's ambitious expansion strategy in the American market.

As part of its growth strategy in the U.S., Book Off aims to establish 100 stores nationwide by 2032, progressing towards a comprehensive national presence. The Arizona store is a significant step in this expansion, paving the way for further growth into new states.

BOOKOFF Mesa Store Details:

Location: 1911 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Opening Date: February 22, 2024 (Monday)

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, open daily

Sales Floor Area: 3,510 sqft

Products Offered: Books, CDs, Blu-rays, Games, Anime-related goods and more.

BOOKOFF USA INC Corporate Overview:

Headquarters: 15606 Broadway Center Street, Gardena, CA 90248, U.S.A.

Established: October 1999

Business: Buying and selling of used Books, CDs, DVDs, games, and anime goods and more.

President and CEO: Kazuya Hirata

Website: https://www.bookoffusa.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bookoffusainc/