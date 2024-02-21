Thank You Manjeri for the Warm Welcome to the Marathon Runners, Says Sabeer Nelli

Sabeer Nelli

On 18 February 2024, Manjeri was greeted by the energetic presence of 5000 runners flooding its streets, all united under the theme "Run for the future."

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, the CEO and Founder of Zil Money Corporation threw his excitement as the Malappuram Marathon organized by Zil Money Corporation, a leading US fintech company in collaboration with Malayala Manorama, a leading Malayalam Newspaper in India, concluded successfully. The marathon took place on 18 February 2024, at 5.30 a.m., Sunday, at Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, the ZilBank.com HQ, Silicon Jeri, Manjeri, Kerala, overflowed with the enthusiastic participation of more than 5000 runners.

The event showcased unity in diversity, with participants of all ages and genders coming together under the theme "Run for the Future" to promote fitness and community spirit. Winners were awarded cash prizes and rewards, including medals, certificates, gifts, and mementos worth two lakh Indian rupees. Participants received food, ice baths, refreshments, massages, warm-up exercises, medical support, and guidance at various points throughout the marathon route. The participants eagerly collected the marathon kits from ZilBank HQ one day before the event.

"We received abundant support for the success of this event. Despite Manjeri not being a major city with easy transportation, the large number of people entering Manjeri ZilBank HQ on both the Marathon day and the previous day shows their interest and trust in us," says Sabeer.

V R Vinod - the District Collector of Malappuram, flagged off the 21 km half marathon, and U Sharafali - State Sports Council President of Kerala, flagged off the 10 km Mini Marathon, which was exclusively for women. Zil Money Chief Operating Officer Justin Timlin and Manjeri Fire Officer Paambalath Pradeep flagged off the 3 km Zil Run, which was open to all age groups.

"This event, undoubtedly, is the biggest marathon in Kerala. Witnessing numerous individuals unite for fitness and community spirit, and the success of the Malappuram Marathon 2024 brought me immense joy. I believe this marathon will help people develop a sense of a 'we' feel of community and togetherness. And I cannot overlook my Zil Money team's hard work for the success of this event. We are also aiming to organize similar events in the future, and I am confident the Malappuram Marathon will evolve into one of India's premier marathons, drawing over 100,000 participants," he added.

The Malappuram Marathon featured three categories offering appealing rewards such as cash prizes, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits. The Half Marathon welcomed participants aged 18 and above. Anand Krishna. K, Manoj. R S and Suresh Kumar clinched the first, second, and third positions, receiving cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000, respectively, with other top finishers receiving consolation prizes. Additionally, the top ten athletes in each age group of 50+, 60+, and 70+ were honored with Premium sports kits.

The Mini Marathon was specifically for women aged 18 and above. Pournami. N, Silpa. K S, and Sanika. K P secured the first, second, and third positions, earning cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000, respectively. Also, premium sports kits were presented to the top ten female athletes over 50.

All participants who placed fourth through tenth in both the Half and Mini marathons were acknowledged and given rewards.

The Zil Run welcomed participants of all ages and genders, including toddlers and those over 80. Many joined the marathon as families and couples. Jijil emerged as the winner of the Zil Run, earning a ₹5,000 cash prize. Also, the next 30 athletes were acknowledged and rewarded. Furthermore, all registered participants who completed each marathon category received medals.

P. K. Kunhalikutty - Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and former Member of the Indian Parliament, Dr. M P Abdussamad Samadani - Member of Indian Parliament, U A Latheef - Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, N K Ummar Haji - Malappuram Manjeri Municipality Councilor, Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban - Zil Money Co-Founder, Antony John - Malayala Manorama Coordinating Editor, Justin Timlin - Zil Money Chief Operating Officer, K. T. Irfan – Indian Olympian, P. Habeeb Rahman - Assistant Commandant Malabar Special Police and former Santhosh Trophy player, Firoz Kalathingal – Kerala Police Service and former Santhosh Trophy player awarded the winners.

Manjeri enthusiastically embraced the Zil Money Manorama Malappuram Marathon 2024, with families and children lining the streets to cheer on the runners, showcasing the famous warmth of Malappuram through active support with refreshments and cheers. Various local entities, including health and sports clubs, students, shops, senior citizens, police, officials, and roadside vendors, joined to support each participant. The abundant support from spectators helps the marathon stars shine brighter. The commendable efforts of the local police force ensured the smooth execution of the event. With over 5000 participants crossing the finish line, the marathon not only promoted physical well-being but also fostered a sense of community unity in Manjeri, marking the beginning of a tradition aimed at promoting a healthier future for all.