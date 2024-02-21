Biochar Market Size to Hit US$ 5.4 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 11.5%

Biochar Market Report 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global biochar market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Biochar Market Report by Feedstock Type (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, and Others), Technology Type (Slow Pyrolysis, Fast Pyrolysis, Gasification, Hydrothermal Carbonization, and Others), Product Form (Coarse and Fine Chips, Fine Powder, Pellets, Granules and Prills, Liquid Suspension), Application (Farming, Gardening, Livestock Feed, Soil, Water and Air Treatment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global biochar market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Biochar Industry:

● Environmental Concerns:

The rising level of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), in the atmosphere is propelling the growth of the market. Biochar is known for its ability to sequester carbon in the soil for an extended period. This process helps reduce the overall carbon footprint and mitigates climate change by locking carbon away from the atmosphere. Environmentalists and agricultural experts are focusing on sustainable farming practices. Biochar improves soil health by enhancing nutrient retention, water-holding capacity, and microbial activity. Healthy soils are less prone to erosion, preventing sedimentation in water bodies and maintaining water quality.

● Soil Improvement:

The ability of biochar to enhance soil fertility is strengthening the growth of the market. When incorporated into the soil, biochar improves nutrient retention and availability. This, in turn, boosts crop yields and promotes healthier plant growth, making it an attractive solution for farmers and agricultural experts. The porous structure of biochar allows it to retain water efficiently. This property is vital in regions prone to drought or erratic rainfall patterns. By enhancing water-holding capacity, biochar ensures that plants have access to moisture during dry spells, reducing crop stress and improving overall productivity.

● Waste Management:

Waste management in agriculture involves the responsible disposal of crop residues and byproducts. Biochar production processes often use these agricultural waste materials as feedstock. This not only reduces the environmental burden of disposing of agricultural waste but also transforms it into a valuable resource, promoting sustainable practices. In the forestry sector, the disposal of woody residues from logging and timber processing is a concern. Biochar production provides a sustainable and eco-friendly solution for utilizing these forestry waste materials, minimizing the need for landfill disposal and reducing environmental impacts.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Biochar Industry:

● Agri-tech Producers

● Diacarbon Energy Inc

● Cool Planet

● Pacific Biochar

● Phoenix Energy

● Biomacon GmbH

● Vega Biofuels

● Terra Char

● Avello Bioenergy

● Genesis Industries

● Interra Energy Services

● Element C6

● Carbon Gold Ltd

● Biochar Solution Ltd

Biochar Market Report Segmentation:

By Feedstock Type:

● Woody Biomass

● Agricultural Waste

● Animal Manure

● Others

Woody biomass represented the largest segment as it offers a consistent and readily available source of feedstock for biochar production.

By Technology Type:

● Slow Pyrolysis

● Fast Pyrolysis

● Gasification

● Hydrothermal Carbonization

● Others

Slow pyrolysis accounted for the largest market share due to its increasing utilization for producing high-quality biochar with well-preserved carbon content.

By Product Form:

● Coarse and Fine Chips

● Fine Powder

● Pellets, Granules and Prills

● Liquid Suspension

Based on the product form, the market has been divided into coarse and fine chips, fine powder, pellets, granules and prills, and liquid suspension.

By Application:

● Farming

● Gardening

● Livestock Feed

● Soil, Water and Air Treatment

● Others

Farming holds the biggest market share as biochar is a valuable tool in agriculture, enhancing crop yields and soil health.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the biochar market on account of its active research and development (R&D) activities and favorable regulatory support.

Global Biochar Market Trends:

Increasing global concerns about climate change and the need for sustainable practices is driving interest in biochar as a carbon-negative solution, contributing to the market growth. The role of biochar in enhancing soil fertility, improving crop yields, and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers is fueling its adoption in the agriculture industry worldwide.

