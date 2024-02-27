AI Email Copilot Built by MIT Alumni, BCG, Kraken: AI Solutions for Email Management and Data Security in Workplaces
MailMaestro, officially launches on Gmail—advanced solutions for AI email management with enterprise-grade security and affordability.
It has significantly decreased time required on sending e-mails. It gives me the chance to instantly write e-mails that would normally agonize over 10-20 minutes.”BUSINESS FEDERATION CENTER, SINGAPORE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MailMaestro, the innovative AI email copilot, is excited to announce its official launch on Gmail. With an outstanding 4.8-star rating for Outlook, MailMaestro has achieved to be included in the top 5% of best apps in the Microsoft Store globally. Both Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tekpon, and EarlyShark recognized it as a Top Gen AI startup in 2023, and received the title of Best Writing Assistant.
— MailMaestro user, Director of Sales
Members from MIT, BCG, Kraken, and other prestigious institutions worked together to build an AI email assistant that focuses on improving productivity and streamlining communication, while making sure users' data are secured. MailMaestro offers a range of advanced features and enhanced security measures to innovate the way users interact with their emails swiftly without the risk of compromising their personal/corporate data.
As the workplace becomes increasingly reliant on technology, there are growing concerns about the security of sensitive information in using AI during work. MailMaestro addresses these concerns with its zero-retention data technology, ensuring that no user data is stored on the platform, not even the MailMaestro team. MailMaestro employs enterprise-grade security measures to protect against potential cyber threats, giving users peace of mind when using the email copilot.
The email copilot leverages a combination of advanced language models from OpenAI and Chat GPT, Google, Hugging Face, and AI21 Labs to generate faster, higher-quality emails in users' preferred tone, language, and length. One of the key benefits of MailMaestro is its affordability and accessibility. While many AI email assistants are geared towards businesses, MailMaestro offers a cost-effective solution for students, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well sa startups. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive features, coupled with the various programs the MailMaestro team offers, it makes it a valuable tool for students, NGOs, and startups looking to boost email management and communications with AI, without breaking the bank.
"Had a great time at AWS ReInvent! Very exciting discussions on the future of AI. Big things coming soon" said Adrian Cabrera, CEO of MailMaestro, during AWS Re:Invent 2023 in Las Vegas,"Things keep moving really fast!! Happy to announce MailMaestro is now available on #gmail."
MailMaestro's official launch on Gmail is set to innovate the way users interact with their emails. With its advanced features, enhanced security, and affordability, MailMaestro is poised to become a game-changer in the email management industry. Users can now sign up for MailMaestro on Gmail and experience the benefits for themselves.
MailMaestro on Gmail Overview