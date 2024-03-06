Real Estate Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $17.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Real Estate Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the real estate software market size is predicted to reach $17.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the real estate software market is due to the rise in commercial and residential real estate activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest real estate software market share. Major players in the real estate software market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fiserv Inc., SMR Group Ltd.

Real Estate Software Market Segments

1. By Product: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Property Management System (PMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

2. By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

3. By Application: Commercial, Residential

4. By Geography: The global real estate software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Real estate software is a set of solutions and platforms that are used for automating administrative, marketing, and other business tasks in real estate companies. Real estate software helps companies manage various functions such as operations, planning, stakeholder management, financing, marketing, and many others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Real Estate Software Market Characteristics

3. Real Estate Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Real Estate Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Real Estate Software Market Size And Growth

……

27. Real Estate Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Real Estate Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

