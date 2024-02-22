Addlly AI to Offer Digital Marketing Solutions Under Singapore’s Generative AI Sandbox for SMEs (GenAI Sandbox)

Addlly AI, a Gen AI-powered marketing platform, offers blog and social media tools through the GenAI Sandbox program by Enterprise Singapore and IMDA.

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a Gen AI-powered digital marketing platform, will be offering blog writing and social media content creation tools under the GenAI Sandbox program. This groundbreaking program, by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Singapore to gain hands-on experience and better understand the functions of Gen AI solutions for their businesses.

The GenAI Sandbox serves as a pivotal platform for SMEs to explore and integrate next-generation AI tools into their digital Marketing & Sales, and Customer Engagement efforts. As the provider of Marketing & Sales solutions within the Sandbox, Addlly AI will help participating businesses to use its Generative AI tools to create SEO-optimized blogs, engaging social media posts and AI generated images.

Key highlights of Addlly AI’s offerings under the GenAI Sandbox are :

* Up to 70% Grant Support: As part of the Gen AI Sandbox initiative, SMEs can leverage a 70% grant, making it financially accessible for businesses to explore and adopt AI-driven content marketing solutions.

* Comprehensive AI Tools: Addlly AI offers a suite of tools, including the 1-Click Blog Writer, Social Media Post Generator, and SEO Co-Pilot, designed to streamline content creation and optimize digital marketing efforts.

* Expert Training and Insights: Participants will benefit from specialized training and insights from Addlly AI's team of digital marketing experts, ensuring SMEs can maximize the potential of Gen AI in their content marketing with Addlly AI.

"We are honored to be a part of the GenAI Sandbox, which aligns with our mission to make Gen AI-powered marketing solutions more accessible and beneficial for businesses of all sizes," said Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI.

"Our platform combines multiple AI techniques to create real-time blogs and social media captions that help businesses overcome common content writing challenges. Unlike traditional approaches that require extensive coding or prompt engineering training, Addlly AI’s tools can effortlessly create compelling content without advanced technical expertise. With Addlly AI, SMEs can improve productivity, save time, and ultimately increase marketing ROI,” she added.

As a Bronze winner in the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024, Addlly AI’s participation in the GenAI Sandbox not only demonstrates the company's innovative capabilities, but also its dedication to supporting SMEs in their digitalization journey.

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI company focused on transforming the way businesses and marketing professionals generate end-to-end digital marketing content. Our platform integrates various AI technologies to enable the creation of personalized content at scale, making us a leading content marketing platform in Asia to create SEO blog and social media copies in just 1-click.

We are expanding our suite of AI tools and features to meet the evolving needs of digital marketers. Addlly AI is also committed to the ethical development of AI and plans to support multiple Asian languages to increase accessibility and relevance across the region. Our dedication to innovation and quality was recognized with the Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024.

Learn more at www.addlly.ai

Find out more about the GenAI Sandbox here: Generative Artificial Intelligence Sandbox for SMEs | GoBusiness & IMDA

Media Contact:

Ronie Ganguly, Co-founder Addlly AI

[Phone]: +65 9152 8252

[Email]: hello@addlly.ai

[Company Address]: 50 Raffles Place, Level 46 Singapore Land Tower, S 048623