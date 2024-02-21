Pacoima Rapper Chaos Loc Releases New Music

Nobody can stop me but me. My destiny is to win, so I’m winnin. If I can turn my life around and turn my dreams into reality, anyone can. Never give up on your dreams or get discouraged.” — Success is the greatest revenge.

PACOIMA , CALIFORNIA , USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacoima, California rapper Chaos Loc is bacc with new music in 2024. Already set for release, “Nightmare On The Hill” will be his follow up album to his 2023 “Life After Super Max” release.

Since being released from prison Chaos Loc went on to release the music videos for the songs “I Am Da Mob” “Def 2 All My Opps” and “Real Factz”. Hard at work with no intentions on slowing down Chaos Loc is bacc with “Nightmare On The Hill”.

“Nightmare On The Hill” features the songs “Free Smoke” and “Wutz Craccin”. “This project right here is for the city of Pacoima! I’m comin hard on this project. Once I push this project for a minute I’ll release the deluxe version. Success is the greatest revenge. - Chaos Loc

Chaos Loc released the books "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Still Can't Stop!" which is available for purchase wherever books are sold.

During his incarceration at the Ohio State Penitentiary Chaos Loc launched East Coast Mafia Entertainment from the confines of his super maximum security cell. He went on to release six mixtapes, four music videos, and two books from behind the wall. Chaos Loc is the first rapper in history to accomplish these goals from a super max penitentiary.

Now as a free man in society, Chaos Loc has decided to dedicate the rest of his life to the book and music industry. His debut album “Life After Super Max” tells the story and journey of Chaos Loc’s rise to the top fresh out of prison after serving a 15 year sentence. Featuring the songs “I Am Da Mob” “Real Factz” “Get Her Wet” and “Twerk Sum”, Chaos Loc proves he can create high quality music for the world without any features.

On his new project “Nightmare On The Hill” Chaos Loc will be collaborating with some other musical talents. “Nightmare On The Hill” represents the city of Pacoima, California. This album will include the songs “Free Smoke” “Wutz Craccin” “Spin My Blocc” and “Corporate Coastin”.

Chaos Loc will be releasing multiple EP’s and Deluxe Albums in 2024. He has no plans on giving up on making high quality street music for his fans. Dedicated to his career, Chaos Loc can’t stop won’t stop, will not ce stopped!

