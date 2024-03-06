Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Retail Sourcing And Procurement Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the retail sourcing and procurement market size is predicted to reach $9.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.

The growth in the retail sourcing and procurement market is due to the increasing digitalization. North America region is expected to hold the largest retail sourcing and procurement market share. Major players in the retail sourcing and procurement market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Coupa Software Incorporated, Ivalua Inc., Zycus Inc., GEP Worldwide, Epicor Software Corporation,.

Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Segments
• By Solution: Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Management, Procure-to-Pay, Spend Analysis
• By Service: Implementation, Consulting, Training and Support
• By Deployment: On-Premises, Hybrid, Cloud
• By End-User: Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise
• By Geography: The global retail sourcing and procurement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Retail sourcing and procurement refer to services that are used by organizations to evaluate and engage suppliers in the acquisition of products and services. Retail procurement involves identifying and purchasing the products that retailers want to sell. Retail sourcing and procurement include different types of technologies that help in activities like insourcing, outsourcing, and global and strategic sourcing. Retail sourcing and procurement make things easier for suppliers and contract management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Characteristics
3. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Trends And Strategies
4. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Size And Growth
27. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Retail Sourcing And Procurement Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

