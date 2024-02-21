JCB and The Bicester Collection expand their partnership to offer more luxury shopping opportunities for Asian travellers
The partnership expansion strengthens acceptance opportunities for JCB's 156 million cardmembers worldwide across eight luxury shopping Villages
Tokyo and London, Feb 20, 2024 - (ANTARA/JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co, Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co, Ltd, and Value Retail, creator and operator of The Bicester Collection, today announced the expansion of their partnership for another two years, following the success of the initial three-year partnership. This offering will be available in eight luxury shopping destinations across Europe. With the increase in international travel, the extension of this collaboration provides new growth opportunities.
In addition to increased acceptance opportunities for cardmembers, this collaboration will offer more special promotions and savings for valuable JCB Cardmembers. The luxury Villages' brand partners stand to gain from increased spending by Cardmembers from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe, notably from top-spending countries and territories such as Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and South Korea. In addition, emerging countries and territories such as India, Vietnam, Laos, and Bahrain, characterised by a commendable uptick in spending, present a promising avenue for brands to explore new revenue streams. This partnership, therefore, serves as a strategic conduit for brands to engage with the valuable clientele that JCB Cardmembers represent, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.
Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd, said: “Our partnership with The Bicester Collection has been a great success over several years and we are thrilled to extend it for another two years. This expansion allows us to continue to offer our valuable cardmembers exclusive benefits and increased spending opportunities at luxury shopping destinations across Europe.”
Graham Stanford, Director of Partnerships, B2B, The Bicester Collection said: “We are delighted to support our brand partners further through the expansion of our partnership with JCB and its 156 million cardmembers. At The Bicester Collection we are committed to providing magical experiences for our guests, numbering 46 million in 2023 and whom we welcome from all corners of the world. As international travel grows, we look forward to serving more JCB Cardmembers and to creating ever-more memorable experiences for them on their travels in Europe.”
