Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – Williams Advanced, PolyPlus Battery, OXIS Energy, etc.

lithium sulfur battery market

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Size Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

The need for high energy storage devices in the automotive and aviation industry and the adoption of renewable energy across the globe are key factors boosting the lithium sulfur battery market growth” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12441

There are increasing future applications of lithium sulfur batteries in planetary landers, planetary rovers, planetary orbiters, and other satellite equipment. The rapid innovation and development of aerospace technologies led to an increase in space-based activities, which boosted the need for highly efficient power sources to drive the equipment. The presence of top aerospace manufacturing companies, such as SpaceX, Boeing, and Airbus, with rapid innovations in the aerospace sector has increased the demand for high energy density storage batteries. In addition, the gradual depletion of resources on the planet and increasing population led to a search for suitable habitation places on other celestial bodies, which is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market. In 2021, Sion Power partnered with Airbus Defense and Space to test its lithium sulfur battery technology. It also has applications in Bluetooth devices, such as headphones, and is also a rechargeable battery for digital cameras, torches, shavers, and other devices. These above-mentioned electronic devices are used in the daily life of every individual, thereby increasing the demand for lithium sulfur battery. These are the major driving factors for the growth of the market.

The presence of a key issue in the production of lithium sulfur battery is the poly sulfide shuttle effect, which is responsible for the leakage of active materials from the cathode resulting in low life cycle of the battery. In addition, manufacturers are also addressing various issues regarding the large volume expansion of sulfur cathode from S to Li2S and the large amount of electrolyte needed for the conversion. The above-mentioned factors hamper the development of the lithium-sulfur battery market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12441

The government plans to phase out fuel-based vehicles by 2050 and "zero carbon" targets set by governing bodies are also fostering the growth of EVs, which led to an increase in demand for lithium sulfur batteries. Rapid application of IoT in residential, large-scale commercial buildings, and smart cities has increased the demand for various sensors and electronic gadgets with specific functions. An increase in demand for all the above-mentioned products will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global lithium sulfur battery market is segmented into low energy density and high energy density. The power capacities introduced in the study include 0-500mAh, 501-1,000mAh, and more than 1,000mAh. In addition, end uses include aerospace, automotive, electronic devices, power & energy, and others.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Lithium Sulfur Battery industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

OXIS Energy

LG Chem

Advanced Energy Materials

PolyPlus Battery

Ilika PLC

Johnson Matthey

NOHMs Technologies

Morrow Batteries

Sion Power

Williams Advanced

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/lithium-sulfur-battery-market.html

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The major companies profiled in this lithium sulfur battery industry report include Advanced Energy Materials, Ilika PLC, Johnson Matthey, LG Chem, Morrow Batteries, NOHMs Technologies, OXIS Energy, PolyPlus, Sion Power, and Williams Advanced. Due to the rapidly increasing demand for energy in recent years, governments across the world have set sights on the development of renewable energy sources, which require high energy density storage batteries. Key manufacturers are innovating and expanding their production capacities to meet market demand across the globe. Additional growth strategies, such as new product developments, acquisition, and business expansion strategies, are also adopted to attain key developments in the lithium-sulfur battery market trends.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12441

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Region-wise, North America is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

- As per the lithium-sulfur battery market analysis, by type, the high energy density segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

- On the basis of battery capacity, the 0-500mAh segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

- Depending on end use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breathing-battery-market-to-reach-46-6-million-globally-by-2032-at-10-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301884050.html

𝟐. 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/11/11/2332543/0/en/Traction-Battery-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-69-2-Billion-by-2030-Says-AMR.html

𝟑. 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/25/2319935/0/en/U-S-Forklift-Battery-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-1-78-Billion-by-2030-Says-AMR.html

𝟒. 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐱 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redox-flow-battery-market-to-reach-403-0-mn-globally-by-2026-at-15-2-cagr-amr-301040101.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.