ACTING GOVERNOR GENERAL, MINISTERS CONFIRMS 17th APRIL FOR JOINT ELECTION

Acting Governor-General Patteson Otti officially proclaimed the National General Election date under section 58 (3) of the Electoral Act 2018 at the Government House yesterday.

First in the country’s history for the people of Solomon Islands to participate in a Joint Election.

Mr. Oti, on the advice of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission, proclaimed Wednesday, the 17th of April 2024 as the Joint Election Day.

Solomon Islands Electoral Office Chief Electoral Officer Jasper Highwood Anisi said in the next seven days as of tomorrow (Feb 20th), notice of the Joint Election date will be published in the 50 constituencies throughout the country by Returning Officers.

Caretaker Minister for the Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) and Caretaker Minister for Home Affairs also proclaimed 17th April 2024 after signing the election instrument yesterday.

The candidate nomination period also commences tomorrow (Feb 21st) as stipulated in the Electoral Act, section 60, and ends on the 6th of March 2024.

CEO Anisi said intending candidates must file their nominations with the Returning Officers of the constituency they want to contest in, no later than 4 pm, Wednesday 6th March 2024.

He further added that ballot paper drawings will occur on the 11th of March across the country

He reminded intending candidates to adhere to nomination requirements to avoid disqualification.

“A candidate must be nominated by 3 registered voters who are registered and reside in the constituency where the candidate wants to stand; must be a registered voter; must pay a non-refundable nomination fee of 5,000; must resign from his/her job if he/she is a public servant; must not be involved in any work concerning the conduct of voter registration within the last 12 months; and must file his/her nomination with the constituency Returning Officer before close of the nomination period,” Mr Anisi explained.

He added that a candidate who represents a political party must submit along with his/her nomination application form, a letter from the registrar of the political party certifying that; he/she is a registered member of the political party for which he/she seeks nomination for and that he/she is a party candidate.

According to section 62 of the Electoral Act, the Chief Electoral Officer further affirmed the election campaign period to commence from Wednesday, 21st February, until Monday, 15th April 2024, that is 24 hours before polling day

“It must end 24 hours before the polling day.”

Mr Anisi appealed to candidates, agents, and voters to observe electoral laws during the electoral period.

“The new electoral offenses and penalties are heavy, and will be enforced therefore parties concerned must execute activities within the bounds of electoral laws.”

“I appealed to all citizens to respect the rule of law and exercise responsibility,” Anisi said.

SIEC continues to acknowledge the Australian government, New Zealand Government, UNDP – DFAT, and EU, Support, the Solomon Islands Government, and other donors who have helped fund this election exercise.

Mr Anisi also acknowledges the New Zealand Electoral Commission (NZEC), Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), and The Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand Electoral Administrators Network (PIANZEA), Electoral Management Bodies who have supported one way or the other.

The Electoral Commission is an independent and impartial permanent body established under the Constitution to promote and strengthen democracy in the Solomon Islands through the delivery of free and fair elections.

For Election Happenings, follow SIEO’s Facebook @SIelectoralcommission page and website on www.siec.gov.sb Or for general inquiries, you can call the office hotline phone on 7222200 or landline 21198.

SIEO PRESS