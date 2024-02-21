Leveraging Technology to Reduce U.S. Incarceration
Challenge
Recidiviz uses data-informed tools to reduce incarceration in the U.S. by helping criminal justice leaders and agencies develop real-time pictures of their systems, diagnose issues, and drive meaningful change. A customer asked Recidiviz to demonstrate its compliance with the information security standard National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53, an auditing process Recidiviz had never done before and anticipated would cost over $70,000 to complete.
The GLG Approach
GLG connected the Recidiviz team with several security experts who specialize in Compliance Frameworks. From the conversations, they learned that many of the thousands of requirements within the NIST 800-53 do not apply to Recidiviz, and so no action was required. GLG experts helped inform Recidiviz on which requirements were most important for its organization so it could focus its efforts (and budget) there.
Outcome
Thanks to GLG conversations, Recidiviz was able to proceeded with an NIST 800-53 audit of only the relevant requirements for just $3,000, saving the organization an estimated $67,000.