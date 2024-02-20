Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,634 in the last 365 days.

Retired Butte County Superior Court Judge Ann Rutherford dies

The court says, Judge Rutherford was instrumental in establishing the court's Family Law Division. She served as the first Supervising Judge of the Family Law Division beginning in 1998. She was honored by the California State Bar’s Family Law section as Judicial Officer of the Year in September of 2000.

You just read:

Retired Butte County Superior Court Judge Ann Rutherford dies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more