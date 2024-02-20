The court says, Judge Rutherford was instrumental in establishing the court's Family Law Division. She served as the first Supervising Judge of the Family Law Division beginning in 1998. She was honored by the California State Bar’s Family Law section as Judicial Officer of the Year in September of 2000.
You just read:
Retired Butte County Superior Court Judge Ann Rutherford dies
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.