Top Tech Tidbits Spins Off Coverage of AI News And Trends Into New Weekly Newsletter: Welcome To AI-Weekly

The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence. The Week's News in Artificial Intelligence

Top Tech Tidbits, the world's leading not-for-profit access technology publication, spins off its coverage of AI news and trends into a new weekly newsletter.

There are so many amazing people doing so many amazing things with AI that no one knows about. We wanted to change that. And not in a temporary way.” — Aaron Di Blasi

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome To AI-Weekly

Today marks a significant milestone in the world of artificial intelligence with the official launch of AI-Weekly — a new weekly newsletter dedicated to bringing you the most current and comprehensive news in AI each week. The mission of AI-Weekly is to be the world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in artificial intelligence.

Background and Publication Details

AI-Weekly will be published by Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. with Aaron Di Blasi as acting Publisher. Editors will be announced as permission is received to identify them. Aaron is a computer engineer and media specialist by trade with more than 20 years of experience covering both mainstream and assistive technology. Aaron is also the acting Publisher for the Top Tech Tidbits and Access Information News weekly newsletters and Sr. Project Management Professional for Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd., a digital marketing agency that he established in 2004 to provide professionally outsourced digital marketing services to businesses and organizations that require them.

When asked why the decision was made to spin off coverage of AI news and trends from the Top Tech Tidbits newsletter, Aaron replied:

"There are so many amazing people doing so many amazing things with AI that no one knows about. We wanted to change that. And not in a temporary way, but in a way that might offer actual scaffolding for future developments in AI news. Combined with reader feedback and encouragement these were the motivations that led us to create AI-Weekly."

Born From Access Technology

AI-Weekly was spun off from the Top Tech Tidbits weekly newsletter in February of 2024, and published its very first issue at 6:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Founded in 2004, Top Tech Tidbits is the world's leading not-for-profit access technology publication that reaches over 13,000 blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent and/or disabled professionals, educators and enthusiasts, all over the world, each week. As a spin-off of Top Tech Tidbits AI-Weekly will bring many of these 13,000 readers with it.

What Sets AI-Weekly Apart

AI-Weekly offers more than just updates. AI-Weekly prioritizes AI productivity tips, guides, walk-throughs and explainer videos, in addition to covering all of the latest updates in the field of AI. All of the content published by AI-Weekly is meticulously curated by human beings, ensuring that readers receive only the most relevant and impactful information each week.

In-Depth Coverage and Unique Features

The focus of AI-Weekly extends across domains, ensuring a rich blend of topics that include advancements in technology and ethical considerations, as well as practical applications. Regular features include how-to videos, expert interviews, technology spotlights and a close look at AI in action across different industries.

Accessibility and Inclusivity at Our Core

In keeping with its commitment to inclusivity, AI-Weekly was built from the ground up to ensure that all content is accessible, and not just for screen readers and text-to-voice agents, but for AI automated assistants as well, reflecting the belief that AI knowledge should be available to everyone, no matter how they choose to consume content.

Engagement and Community

AI-Weekly values reader insights and encourages active participation. Whether through polls, forums, comments, or email, reader voices are essential to shaping the future of AI-Weekly.

Looking Ahead

As AI continues to shape our world AI-Weekly will continue to evolve alongside it, providing readers with the knowledge and insights they need to stay ahead of current trends.

For more information, visit the new AI-Weekly website here, or subscribe to the newsletter here.