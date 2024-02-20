Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces $200,000 Library Construction Grant for Kodak Branch Library

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $200,000 Library Construction Grant award through the Tennessee State Library & Archives for the Kodak Branch Library in Sevier County.

This grant is the largest ever awarded through the Library Construction Grant program. Funding will help cover the construction costs of a new 11,000 plus sq/ft. Library facility.

“Libraries are an important hub for their communities, and the new Kodak Branch Library will increase and modernize resources for the citizens of Sevier County,” said Secretary Hargett. “I am pleased this investment and this new facility will ensure current and future generations have access to significant library services within their community.”

Through this historic investment, the new Kodak Branch Library will provide 2,000 plus sq/ft. of meeting space, as well as enhanced space for the public’s literary and technological needs.

“Our local libraries profoundly impact generations of families,” said Sen. Frank Niceley. “This historic grant funding through the Secretary of State’s office and Library & Archives will ensure all in our community continue to have access to high-quality resources that address their unique needs.”

This Library Construction Grant will also provide for a dedicated children’s area to further support the literacy development of Sevier County’s youngest learners.

“I appreciate Secretary Hargett for recognizing that local libraries are invaluable resources for our citizens and this community,” said Rep. Andrew Farmer. “These grant dollars will improve accessibility and assist in accommodating the tremendous growth Sevier County has experienced in recent years while solidifying the academic foundations of current and future generations.”

The grant award for Kodak Branch Library will be matched with a significant investment from Sevier County and additional funds from local donations and ongoing fundraising efforts.