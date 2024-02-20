Submit Release
Counselor and Library / Media Specialist Not Endorsed 23-24 Collection Now Open

The 2023-2024 Counselor and Library/ Media Specialist Not Endorsed collection is NOW OPEN in the NDE Portal. The DUE date for this data is April 1st, 2024. This data collection is used to monitor a staff member’s progress on obtaining the proper endorsement per flexibility stated in Rule 10: Regulations and Procedures for the Accreditation of Schools.  The option for allowing individuals not properly endorsed to serve in either capacity is described in Rule 10, Section 007.04B Media/Technology Staff and Section 007.05D Guidance Staff.  

For questions regarding unmet progress, please contact a member of the Accreditation team:

Todd Wolverton – Todd.Wolverton@Nebraska.gov

Sandy Suiter – Sandra.Suiter@Nebraska.gov

Decua Jean-Baptiste – Decua.Jean-Baptiste@Nebraska.gov

For technical assistance with data entry, please submit a support ticket to the Service Desk –  NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov

