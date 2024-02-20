All people in British Columbia are invited to provide input on proposed changes to hunting regulations through public engagement sessions from Feb. 20 until March 22, 2024.

Every two years the Province reviews regulations and proposes changes as necessary. Proposed amendments are made to support economic and recreational opportunities, respect First Nations’ harvest rights and sustainably manage B.C. wildlife. Proposed updates are developed regionally with local input.

As many as 50 proposed regulation amendments are under consideration for 2024, covering a range of topics, such as adjustments to seasons (length, start and end times) and motor-vehicle restrictions.

Updated regulations are published by the Wildlife Branch in the Hunting and Trapping Regulation Synopsis (HTRS) every other year. The next edition of the HTRS is scheduled to be effective from June 1, 2024, until the next review on July 31, 2026.

Learn More:

To learn about the proposed amendments and provide feedback via the Angling, Hunting, and Trapping Public Engagement (AHTE) website, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/ahte