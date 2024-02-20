Collett, Ward Announce 10-Year Plan to Support PA Seniors, Opportunity for Public Comment

Harrisburg, Pa. − February 20, 2024 − Pennsylvania Senators Maria Collett (D-12) and Judy Ward (R-30), Chairs of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee and Registered Nurses, announced the publication of Aging Our Way, PA: A Plan for Lifelong Independence , a 10-year roadmap to better meet the needs of older Pennsylvanians. The draft strategic plan is open for public comment from February 20 – March 20, 2024.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves to live and age with dignity,” Collett said. “This comprehensive and innovative plan from Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich and his team will help ensure older and disabled Pennsylvanians can remain in their homes and communities, that their caregivers are supported, and that they have access to the services and resources they need to thrive. I’m proud to have played a role in the development of Aging Our Way, PA and encourage Pennsylvanians to make their voices heard by reviewing the draft plan and offering their feedback for any improvements we can make.”

“I want to commend the Department of Aging for their work so far and encourage constituents and stakeholders to participate in the current public comment period,” said Ward. “To create a plan that best serves Pennsylvania’s older adults, we need the input from those who know best what that community most needs. With their help we can create a Master Plan for Pennsylvania that helps older adults pursue their best lives.”

Aging Our Way, PA was developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) in partnership with Pennsylvania’s Aging Network, including 52 Area Agencies on Aging and associated senior centers. Together, they conducted over 200 Listening Sessions to hear from residents in every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Through stakeholder feedback, PDA identified five key priorities, outlined in their plan:

Unlocking Access

Aging In Community

Gateways to Independence

Caregiver Supports

Education & Navigation

Pennsylvania residents, especially older adults and their caretakers are asked to share their feedback on the draft plan through PDA’s webform; by mail at Aging Our Way, PA 555 Walnut St. 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101; or by emailing agingplan@pa.gov . Public comment is open through March 20, 2024.

