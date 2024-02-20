Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,625 in the last 365 days.

FISCAL NOTES: Powering Texas for a Bright Future

TEXAS, February 20 - The Comptroller's recent tour focused on the breadth and abundance of our power resources along with Texas' still-existing needs. Our research covered generation, infrastructure, maintenance and support, including the workforce needed to fill good energy jobs.

You just read:

FISCAL NOTES: Powering Texas for a Bright Future

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more