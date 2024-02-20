Resilience to expand capabilities at RTP facility

National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, announced the expansion of the company’s clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing capabilities across its network, which includes a biomanufacturing plant in Durham the company acquired in 2021.

By scaling this capacity, Resilience aims to provide over 200 million units to its partners across its manufacturing network by 2025 in support of multiple modalities and therapeutic indications, including GLP-1, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

Resilience’s pre-clinical, clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing network was built to help withstand unforeseen difficulties like capacity constraints, raw material supply chain shortages and disruptions. This expansion addresses the biomanufacturing industry’s growing demands within the drug product space, further responding to industry needs.

In addition to a planned $225 million investment in a Cincinnati facility to increase the site’s drug product capacity, Resilience plans to expand its drug product capabilities at the company’s Research Triangle Park facility using a modular design within its segregated expansion space to offer drug product manufacturing for multiple modalities, the company said.

Resilience facility in Durham. -Photo from Resilience

The Durham site, which Resilience acquired from Bluebird bio in 2021, has drug substance and drug product experience in support of gene therapy medicines. It also has 45,000 square feet of grey space available for additional expansion that will be leveraged for drug product operations.

As part of the growth plans, a new state-of-the-art Bausch & Strobel Isolator filler will be installed to support Vials and PFS, providing flexibility and quality assurance with its barrier isolation technology, the company said.

“Strengthening our drug product manufacturing capacity across the Resilience network highlights our commitment to providing robust and scalable outsourcing options for our partners,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “As a highly experienced team already supporting a leading pharmaceutical company with their GLP-1 products, this expansion further supports Resilience’s mission to ensure adequate biomanufacturing capacity by addressing and overcoming historic manufacturing challenges throughout the industry.”

Resilience was founded in 2020 in La Jolla, Calif., with the ambition of building the world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing network to broaden access to complex medicines and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. The company provides manufacturing and development services to biopharmaceutical companies on a contract basis, freeing those companies to focus their resources on new drug discovery.