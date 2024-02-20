DATE CHANGE: Second meeting for Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan postponed

The second public meeting planned to collect input for the City of Lawrence’s Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan has been postponed to 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Flory Meeting Hall at Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St. The postponement was to ensure all data had been collected, tabulated and reviewed by the steering committee prior to the public meeting.

At the meeting, the consultant team will provide a review of materials collected and methods used to gather the information, present the results of the statistically valid survey and provide the timeline going forward as they work to finish the plan. After the presentation, they will seek public comment on their findings to provide further feedback for the Parks, Recreation Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee in development of the priorities over the next five to seven years. This will include recreational facilities and activities, funding sources available, potential partnerships and support to implement the needs of the community.

The presentation will begin shortly after the 5:30 p.m. start and the remaining time will be a less formal open house, come-and-go style opportunity to share thoughts with the consultant team and Parks and Recreation staff.

Availability has been arranged to listen to the presentation via Zoom and the recording will later be made available on the City’s YouTube channel. To register for the Zoom presentation, please visit: https://bit.ly/3UICjPV.

The Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan will focus on formally integrating arts and culture as part of the Parks and Recreation Department and on the Unmistakable Identity outcome area of the City’s Strategic Plan. Confluence, a Kansas City-based firm, and Designing Local, a Columbus, Ohio, based firm, are assisting our community develop a more inclusive and robust plan to meet the goals in the City’s Strategic Plan.

The Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan will reflect the needs of residents and guests by setting standards for appropriate services, documenting the process and providing a guiding document for the future. We appreciate everyone’s help in developing the best plan possible.

For more information, please visit the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan web page.

Contact: Kent Rettig, Recreation Operations Manager – krettig@lawrenceks.org.