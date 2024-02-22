Exponential Growth in LGBTQ+ Identification Creates Demand for Inclusive Board Games

Introducing Rainbow Quest! The Rainbow Quest! logo drives home the mission of moving closer to a better world for everyone.

Rainbow Quest! is used by hundreds of schools, in groups such as GSAs, Rainbow Elders, DEI trainings, Employee Resource Groups, and by mental health services.

If you’re ignoring the LGBTQ+ community, you’re doing it to your own detriment. There’s much more to gain by being inclusive & expanding your audience than by catering to the same old demographic.” — Blair Durke, GLAAD’s Associate Director of Gaming

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisville, KY- gaming industry is about to get a whole lot more inclusive with the introduction of Rainbow Quest! , a new LGBTQ+ family-friendly board game at the upcoming GAMA (Game Manufacturers Association) trade show in Louisville, KY to be held March 4 - 7. The award-winning Rainbow Quest! game was researched and developed by a team of experts over two decades and is distributed by the eponymous nonprofit. Rainbow Quest! aspires to strike a deal with a licensor to take over production and distribution allowing it to focus on its mission. To date, publishers and retailers have claimed that the LGBTQ+ market is a tiny 'niche market,' and they've shown little interest in a partnership. Dr. Brian Kaufman, the Executive Director of the Rainbow Quest! 501(c)3 nonprofit, based in Asbury Park, New Jersey, believes otherwise.A recent study by GLAAD , titled "Accelerating Acceptance 2021," has found that while LGBTQ+ gamers spend more money on games than their non-gay counterparts, only 2% of those games include gay characters. In the survey of over 2,000 adults in the United States, 20% of Generation Z (ages 18-24) identify as LGBTQ+, a significant increase from 12% in 2016. This exponential growth in LGBTQ+ identification highlights the need for more inclusive representation in various industries, including the board game market. The handful of board or card games currently marketed are either 'party games' designed to perpetuate stereotypes that are no longer reflective of the LGBTQ+ community, or they may be 'family-friendly' but consist only of trivia questions. Rainbow Quest’s developers believe that neither type of game promotes healthy, prosocial development. At a time when an 'epidemic of loneliness” has been noted, Rainbow Quest! is a much-needed addition to an industry that doesn't understand the importance of an uplifting and affirming game.This survey draws attention to the growing yet untapped market for wholesome board games, especially in schools where an inclusive curriculum is now required. The creators of Rainbow Quest! recognize this need and have worked tirelessly to develop a game that not only provides entertainment but also promotes an educational opportunity to embrace the importance of inclusivity and diversity in a global society.Attendees of the GAMA trade show can look forward to experiencing Rainbow Quest!, and being a part of the movement towards a more diverse and inclusive gaming industry. As the motto of Rainbow Quest! says, 'Towards a Better World for Everyone.' The motto reflects the game's narrative, advancing from the 'bleak, colorless world' towards the colorful 'better world for everyone.' Appropriate for ages 11 and up, and developed by a psychologist; the nine challenges along that colorful path are meant to engage both hemispheres of the brain and encourage multiple forms of interpersonal expression.Hundreds of Rainbow Quest! games are currently being used in New York City and Ellicott City, Maryland schools. The game’s appeal for teachers is not just for being an out-of-the-box, ready-to-use resource for the inclusive curriculum but for the social and emotional learning that helps students catch up with interpersonal relationship skills following COVID lockdowns. Teachers have reported shockingly high rates of absenteeism post-COVID, and those students who do attend are often rejecting any engagement with their teachers or peers. Rainbow Quest! has students leaning in to fully engage with whoever is taking a turn.The game features information about the history and culture of different backgrounds and identities, allowing players to learn about LGBTQ+ milestones and heroes of the community, as well as learning about one another. The creators, who themselves identify as LGBTQ+, have worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is not only fun but also educational and inclusive.With the growing demand for inclusive representation in all aspects of society, "Rainbow Quest!” is a positive step in the right direction towards creating a more inclusive and accepting world.The repeal of legal penalties along with somewhat less discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community have resulted in the emergence of many new ethnic and regional identities. Recognizing this expanding market, Rainbow Quest! is always adding new material and planning to offer the game in multiple languages. To that end, a Rainbow Quest! contingent distributed invitations for new content at the NYC Pride March in an attempt to capture milestones, heroes, and cultural experiences that the research and development team wouldn't necessarily have access to. This work is ongoing, and new content submissions are always welcome through the website.The creators of this game are excited to showcase their product at GAMA and are confident that it will be well-received by the gaming community. They hope this game will not only be a hilarious and memorable game night activity but also educate, build community, and promote inclusivity in the gaming world. Attendees of the GAMA trade show can look forward to experiencing this groundbreaking game and being a part of the movement towards a more diverse and inclusive gaming industry, as the motto of Rainbow Quest! says, 'Towards a better world for everyone.' The motto reflects the game's narrative, advancing from the 'bleak, colorless world' towards the colorful 'better world for everyone.' The nine challenges along that colorful path are meant to engage both hemispheres of the brain and encourage multiple forms of interpersonal expression.Let's celebrate diversity and inclusivity in gaming together! For more information on this new LGBTQ+ family-friendly game, visit the nonprofit website, RainbowQuest.Org, email info@RainbowQuest.org, or make an appointment to meet with game creator Dr. Brian Kaufman at GAMA in Louisville, KY, from March 3-7, 2024. You must be a member of the Game Manufacturers Association to attend the trade show.

Do you poop out at parties? Are you unpopular? Is your social life just tired and listless? All of your answers are right here in Rainbow Quest!