Digital Europe Programme opens to Moldova

On 19 February, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalisation Dumitru Alaiba signed an association agreement for the Digital Europe Programme with Moldova.

Once signed and appropriately ratified, the agreement will enter into retroactive force on 1 January 2024.

Businesses, public administrations and other eligible organisations in Moldova will be able to access the calls of the Digital Europe Programme, a programme with an overall budget of €7.5 billion in the 2021-2027 period.

Participants from Moldova will be able to take part in projects that deploy digital technologies across the EU in specific areas such as artificial intelligence and advanced digital skills. The funding will also support the setup of Digital Innovation Hubs in Moldova.

Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, said that Moldova’s participation in the programme would boost the country’s digitalisation, benefiting SMEs and the overall economy. “It is part of the EU’s efforts to support Moldova on its path to the EU and in addressing the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” added Breton.

Until the end of the current programme, the EU will cover 95 per cent of the annual financial contribution that Moldova must make to participate in Digital Europe.

The Digital Europe Programme’s funds will complement funding available to Moldova through other EU programmes such as Horizon Europe.

