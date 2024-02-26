Submit Release
KirkpatrickPrice Serves the 15,000th User in the Online Audit Manager

The Online Audit Manager. A better way to start & complete an audit.

Offering audit services, a readiness experience, and report management, the OAM is the only tool you’ll need to meet your compliance goals.

We’re happy to see all of the continued advancements with the Online Audit Manager.”
— Joseph Kirkpatrick
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity auditing firm KirkpatrickPrice has recently served the 15,000th user in its compliance tool, the Online Audit Manager. The Online Audit Manager (OAM), the world’s first compliance audit platform, allows organizations to start and complete their audit using mapping and streamlined evidence collection in one tool built by a licensed CPA firm.

The OAM brings technological innovation together with direct interaction with a certified auditor. Auditors work alongside users in the platform to approve answers, review documentation, and ask questions to further understand an organization’s security posture.

Users are also able to instantly initiate a live chat with an expert whenever a question arises. These updates to the platform simplify users’ audit processes by providing a tool that allows them to prepare for and complete an audit all with one trustworthy tool.

“We’re happy to see all of the continued advancements with the Online Audit Manager,” says Joseph Kirkpatrick, Founder and President of KirkpatrickPrice. “When we originally built the platform in 2006, we were simply trying to eliminate spreadsheets in the audit process. Today, over 15,000 users have experienced mapping and project management that supports over 50+ cybersecurity and compliance frameworks.”

Offering audit services, a readiness experience, and report management, the OAM is the only tool you’ll need to meet your compliance goals. Users responsible for security, privacy, and compliance are utilizing frameworks like SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI, ISO 27001, HIPAA, NIST, GDPR, and more to meet their compliance requirements and to get ready for an audit. They can also leverage the work in the readiness experience to improve efficiency and accuracy during their audit. The Online Audit Manager manages report delivery and has recently issued KirkpatrickPrice’s 20,000th report.

The Online Audit Manager is no longer limited to KirkpatrickPrice clients. Any cybersecurity and compliance professional can access features, including:

- Live connection with security experts
- Assigning compliance responsibilities to individual users
- Real-time visibility into auditor testing
- 50+ frameworks
- Built by a licensed CPA/CISSP
- Custom mapping and testing
- Integration of data and other tools to automatically satisfy audit initiatives
- Archived audit artifacts
- Built-in educational resources
- Policy content analysis
- Scoping process
- One partner for the platform and audit

With the OAM, clients can stop worrying if they chose a tool that was a waste of time, money, and effort and instead be confident that their audit journey will end in success.

About KirkpatrickPrice:
KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cyber security and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001 and make them worth it. The firm has issued over 20,000 reports to over 2,000 clients worldwide, giving its clients trusted results and the assurance they deserve. Using its Online Audit Manager, the world’s first compliance platform, KirkpatrickPrice partners its clients with an expert to guide them through the entire audit process, from audit readiness to final report.  For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Lindsay Culbreath
KirkpatrickPrice
+1 800-977-3154
Connect With Experts Through the Online Audit Manager

