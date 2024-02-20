Governor Mills Announces More Than $3 Million in Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Grants to Strengthen Sales of Maine Made Products

Forty Maine businesses will undertake projects to market their products to new customers throughout Maine and the United States

Governor Janet Mills announced today that 40 Maine businesses have been awarded $3.13 million in grants from her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to increase sales of Maine-made products across the United States.

The Domestic Trade Program offers Maine businesses financial and technical support to develop new market opportunities across the United States. The $6 million Jobs Plan initiative is modeled on a key recommendation of Maine’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy to promote economic growth and strengthen Maine’s business climate for startups.

Grants will help Maine companies expand domestic sales of Maine-made products ranging from blueberries and oysters to forest products and medical supplies. A second round of grants will be awarded to Maine businesses later this year.

“Maine people know that the best products in the world are made right here in Maine, and with the help of these grant awards, consumers across the United States will learn about the high-quality goods and services Maine businesses have to offer too,” said Governor Janet Mills. “By helping Maine businesses promote their products across the United States, we can boost sales, create jobs, and strengthen Maine’s economy.” “Funding to support data, marketing tools, and partnerships helps Maine companies tell their stories and reach new customers,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “Highlighting Domestic Trade both within Maine and across the U.S. is good for Maine business and for Maine people.”

Governor Mills launched the Domestic Trade Program during a visit to Flowfold in Gorham last October. The Maine-based outdoor gear manufacturer utilized funding from a pilot project of the Domestic Trade program to expand the market presence of its products across the country through newly redesigned packaging and trade show materials. The successful efforts led to increased sales and new wholesale agreements with prominent national retailers.

“As we celebrate our 150th year in business we’re grateful to the state of Maine and the Department of Economic and Community Development for continually supporting the wild blueberry industry and Wyman’s efforts to bring one of Maine’s iconic products to consumers nationwide,” said Tony Shurman, President & CEO of Wyman’s. “This grant will allow us to expand our reach on the West Coast and increase accessibility and awareness for Maine and wild blueberries.”

“FocusMaine is grateful for this grant, which will fund the convening of industry leaders to create a Maine Seafood Promotional Council, advancing a key recommendation of SEAMaine, (Seafood Economic Accelerator for Maine),” said Andrea Cianchette Maker, President of FocusMaine. “This new Council will enhance the Maine seafood brand and bring Maine’s top-quality seafood to new markets, strengthening Maine’s overall food economy.”

The Domestic Trade program is administered through the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development with support from the Greater Portland Council of Governments, which is providing technical assistance to businesses and organizations with the grant application process, coordinating the review of applications and disbursing grant funds.

Several partners, including the Maine International Trade Center, Maine Technology Institute, Maine APEX Accelerator, and Maine Made are also distributing Domestic Trade funding.

A list of businesses awarded grants as part of today’s announcement is attached (PDF).

A second round of Domestic Trade Program grant funding is now open for applications. Eligible Maine-based businesses are invited to apply now through April 12, 2024.

For detailed application and eligibility information, businesses and organizations are encouraged to visit www.maine.gov/decd/domestic-trade.

The Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is Governor Mills' plan, approved by the Legislature, to invest nearly $1 billion in Federal American Rescue Plan funds to improve the lives of Maine people and families, help businesses, create good-paying jobs, and build an economy poised for future prosperity. Since Jobs Plan took effect in 2021, over $743 million in Jobs Plan funding has been spent or committed to deliver results on behalf of Mainers.

Under Governor Mills' leadership, Maine’s gross domestic product is growing at the 10th best rate in the nation. The unemployment rate is currently 3.2 percent, which is below the U.S. rate, with Maine’s total employment reaching a record high of 656,400 filled jobs in December 2023, higher than the pre-pandemic average for calendar year 2019.

For more about the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, please visit maine.gov/jobsplan.