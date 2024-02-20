Redwerk Honored with IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 Award for 2024

Redwerk is thrilled to announce its recognition in the prestigious IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 award for 2024

This prestigious award is solid proof of our talented team's dedication and the unwavering support we receive from our valued clients.” — Konstantin Klyagin, Founder Redwerk

KYIV, UKRAINE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redwerk, a leading software development agency specializing in SaaS, web, mobile, web3 products, and games, is proud to announce its inclusion in the IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100 list for 2024.

This recognition highlights Redwerk's dedication to achieving excellence in delivering high-quality solutions, fostering innovation, and ensuring client satisfaction within the competitive landscape of service companies.

The Global Outsourcing 100 is a prestigious list of top outsourcing service providers worldwide, curated by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

To make the list, companies must excel in four key areas: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Innovation Programs, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Redwerk's inclusion in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 confirms its reputation as a reliable partner for businesses in need of creating and supporting innovative software solutions.

Since 2005, the company has assisted over 250 global businesses in successfully launching their tech products, with their solutions now being used by over 770 million people worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized by IAOP for our commitment to delivering exceptional software development services," said Konstantin Klyagin, Founder of Redwerk. "This prestigious award is solid proof of our talented team's dedication and the unwavering support we receive from our valued clients.”

As Redwerk continues to innovate, the company remains focused on its commitment to exceeding client expectations and being a great place to work for top talent in the industry. Winning the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 award is a testament to Redwerk’s industry leadership and dedication to providing top-notch outsourcing solutions.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Redwerk for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

About Redwerk:

Redwerk, a software development company established in 2005, tackles diverse projects – SaaS, web, mobile, web3, and games. Their expertise has helped over 250 global businesses realize their technological ambitions, impacting over 770 million users worldwide.

For more information about Redwerk and its services, visit https://redwerk.com

About IAOP

IAOP is the sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org