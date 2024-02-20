The Human Premium – Live Stage and Generative AI

A forward-looking discussion about generative artificial intelligence and the live stage industry. We will explore how evolving disclosure regulations and ethical guardrails may impact the theater industry, the intersection of intellectual property law and generative AI as it relates to theater artists, and potential opportunities and challenges as generative AI technology takes root in the cultural landscape.

Panelists:

Jason Baruch, Sendroff & Baruch LLP

Carrie Casselman, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP

Patrick Herold, United Talent Agency

Filipp Kofman, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP

