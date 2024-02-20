Submit Release
The Human Premium – Live Stage and Generative AI

A forward-looking discussion about generative artificial intelligence and the live stage industry. We will explore how evolving disclosure regulations and ethical guardrails may impact the theater industry, the intersection of intellectual property law and generative AI as it relates to theater artists, and potential opportunities and challenges as generative AI technology takes root in the cultural landscape.

Panelists:

  • Jason Baruch, Sendroff & Baruch LLP
  • Carrie Casselman, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
  • Patrick Herold, United Talent Agency
  • Filipp Kofman, Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP 

PENDING Credits: CA- 1.5 General Credit; IL- 1.5 General Credit; NY 1.5 Prof Prac Credit; OR- 1.5 General Credit; VA- 1.5 General Credit; WA- 1.5 Law and Legal Procedure Credit. All credits and credit types are pending and not guaranteed. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced New York Attorneys.

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission. Please email CLEreporting@dwt.com with questions.

Contact McKenzie Conte with questions.

