Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,639 in the last 365 days.

D.C.'s Minimum Wage Increases on July 1, 2024 – Here's Everything Employers Need to Know

The District of Columbia Department of Employment Services ("DOES") has announced a minimum wage increase for all D.C. workers and tipped employees beginning July 1, 2024.

Here's what employers need to know:

Minimum Wage Increase for D.C. Employees

Beginning July 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase from $17.00 per hour to $17.50 per hour for all D.C. workers, regardless of the employer's size.

DOES notes that the minimum wage will increase each year in proportion to the increase in the Consumer Price Index—which increased by 2.8% in 2023.

Minimum Wage Increase for Tipped Employees

Additionally, beginning July 1, 2024, the base minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $8.00 per hour to $10.00 per hour. However, if an employee's hourly tip earnings—averaged weekly—added to the base minimum wage does not equal D.C.'s full minimum wage, employers must pay the difference.

For employees who receive gratuities, the minimum wage will increase during each successive year pursuant to the Consumer Price Index.

Key Takeaways for Employers

D.C. employers should take note that beginning July 1, 2024:

  • Regardless of employer size, the minimum wage will be increasing from $17.00 per hour to $17.50 per hour for all D.C. employees.
  • The base minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $8.00 per hour to $10.00 per hour.
  • For tipped employees whose earnings that are added to the base minimum wage do not equal D.C.'s full minimum wage, employers will have to pay the difference.
  • The minimum wage for employees who receive gratuities will increase annually, based on the Consumer Price Index.

+++

As always, DWT will provide updates as needed. In the meantime, if you have any questions about your company's compliance, please contact legal counsel

You just read:

D.C.'s Minimum Wage Increases on July 1, 2024 – Here's Everything Employers Need to Know

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more