Bobcat check-in on Feb. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Grangeville Senior Center

Attention Trappers! A bobcat check-in will be held at Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte on Monday, February 26 from 4-6 p.m. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $2 per pelt.
Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information.
