FTC Sends Almost 160,000 Claim Forms to Consumers Who Could Receive Money Under a Settlement with LasikPlus Providers Over Deceptive Price Advertising

The Federal Trade Commission is sending claim forms to consumers who may have been misled by deceptive bait-and-switch advertising by Ohio-based LCA-Vision, doing business as LasikPlus and Joffe MediCenter (LasikPlus), the nation’s largest LASIK surgery chain.

The Commission is sending notices to 159,711 consumers who may be eligible for a payment. Consumers may apply if they visited a LasikPlus or Joffe MediCenter facility for a LASIK consultation but declined surgery after learning the true price. Most eligible consumers will get an email, but about 4,600 people who don’t have an email address on file will get a notice in the mail. Eligible consumers can file a claim online at www.ftc.gov/lasik. The deadline to file a claim is May 20, 2024. Payment amounts will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

According to the FTC’s January 2023 complaint, LasikPlus used deceptive bait-and-switch advertising to trick consumers into believing they could have their vision corrected for less than $300. In reality only 6.5 percent of consumers lured in for consultations were eligible for the advertised promotional price for both eyes. To be eligible for the promotion, consumers had to already have near-normal vision (good enough to drive without glasses). For everyone else, the company typically quoted a price between $1,800 and $2,295 per eye. Additionally, some ads neglected to tell consumers up-front that the advertised price was per-eye.

Under the terms of the settlement, LCA paid $1,250,000, which the FTC will use to pay claims to consumers harmed by the company’s actions. Consumers who have questions or need help filing a claim can call 1-877-871-0504 or send an email to info@LasikPlusSettlement.com. The FTC never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $324 million in refunds to consumers across the country.