Judge Brittanye Morris Named a “Community Hero” by D-Mar.com’s Top 50 Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs
Judge Brittanye Morris
Harris County judge recognized for her special achievements by Texas’ top professionals and celebrated entrepreneursHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable Brittanye Morris, Judge for the 333rd District Court of Harris County, Texas, has been presented with the 2024 Top 50 Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs of Texas as a 2024 Community Hero. The award, presented annually by d-mars.com, recognizes 50 Black professionals and entrepreneurs in recognition of their special achievements. Her award citation refers to Morris as a “2024 Community Hero” thanks to her “unwavering commitment to justice and community.”
“It is such an honor to have received this year’s award,” said Morris. “I am excited to have been recognized, joining an auspicious group of Black professionals and entrepreneurs who not only are excellent in their careers, but also give back to their communities. My vision is to serve Harris County as an example of justice and integrity to Black and Brown young people.”
Morris continued, “My family has always inspired me to be an advocate for the vulnerable people in the community. My position as Judge gives me a profound understanding and unique perspective of the Texas legal system and how it sometimes serves and sometimes does not serve our community. I remain positive and hope to inspire those seeking justice and fair treatment.”
Born in Houston, Morris has devoted the past ten years to combined, dedicated service as State District Court Judge and as a well-known licensed attorney. She is on the ticket for re-election in the 2024 Harris County election.
d-mars.com is an advertising, marketing, media, and communications company.
About Judge Brittanye Morris
Brittanye Morris, JD was elected to be the first woman to preside over the 333rd District Court of Harris County in 2021. Judge Morris also served as an adjunct professor of business law at Lone Star Community College, where she mentored students with her wisdom and life experience. The Judge was a Managing Partner at the Morris Law Firm and also served as Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas and as a Local School District in-house counsel. She is an alumna of the University of Houston and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
For more information visit https://brittanyemorrisforjudge.com or https://brittanyemorris.com
