TODAY: Governor Newsom to Sign Climate Partnership with Sweden

SACRAMENTO – In Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will welcome Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel of Sweden to California.

The Governor and Johan Forssell, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, will sign a renewed climate partnership between California and Sweden, continuing California’s commitment to international climate collaboration.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at approximately 10:45 AM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, Governor’s Office YouTube page, and the California Museum’s YouTube page.

