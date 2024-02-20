PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces New Approach to Fiscal Notes Publication

TEXAS, February 20 - February 20, 2024

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces New Approach to Fiscal Notes Publication

(AUSTIN) —To make economic information more accessible and understandable, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced his office is updating the design and content of its Fiscal Notes publication, leveraging his agency’s wealth of data and highly knowledgeable subject-matter experts.

In addition to traditional stories, the Comptroller’s office will report on economic trends through infographics, videos, photo essays, how-tos, Q&As and more on a regular basis.

“As this Texas economy continues to expand and diversify, Fiscal Notes is responding with a new approach that will allow us to keep pace with fast-changing trends and provide engaging content that is as dynamic as Texas' economy,” Hegar said. “I encourage everyone to watch this space for a wider selection of story formats that feature timely interviews with agency experts, engaging media and concise analysis.”

Fiscal Notes provides information, original research and balanced analysis on the Texas economy. It’s one of the ways the Comptroller's office strives to assist and inform taxpayers and the people of Texas. Fiscal Notes content is an extension of the Comptroller's constitutional responsibilities to monitor the state's economy and to estimate state government revenues.

Articles and analysis appearing in Fiscal Notes do not necessarily represent the policy or endorsement of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Space is devoted to a wide variety of topics of Texas interest and general government concern.