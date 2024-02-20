Governor Carney Announces Delaware State Housing Authority Nomination

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced he intends to nominate Cynthia Karnai to serve as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA).

Karnai’s nomination must be approved by the Delaware State Senate.

“Cynthia understands the housing situation in Delaware, and she’ll continue the hard work we are doing to create affordable housing options, strengthen neighborhoods, and help Delawareans become homeowners,” said Governor Carney. “I am confident her years of experience within the Delaware State Housing Authority will make her a strong leader for the Department. I want to thank Cynthia for her willingness to step into this role, and I look forward to the Delaware State Senate considering her nomination.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Karnai would replace Director Eugene Young. Young will step down from his position next month after leading Delaware’s housing and community development agency since 2021. Karnai is currently the Deputy Director for the Delaware State Housing Authority and will serve as Acting Director of the agency following Young’s departure.

“Over the past three years, DSHA has advanced housing solutions through innovative and impactful initiatives driven by a committed, community-minded team,” said Director Young. “I am grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary period in the agency’s history. I will carry the values and lessons learned from these efforts into the next phase of my career. Cynthia is an asset for housing in our state, and if confirmed, she will be an exceptional leader for our team.”

Prior to being named Deputy Director in 2022, Karnai served 16-plus years in the roles of Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the agency’s operations, and Director of Housing Finance, guiding homeownership and foreclosure prevention.

Since joining DSHA in 2005, her work has focused on promoting homeownership, from managing programs during the height of the housing boom with annual funding of over $420 million to challenging economic times. She launched innovative resources to revitalize Delaware’s housing market, including emergency foreclosure assistance for senior citizens, low-rate mortgage rates for new construction and veterans, and launched the first-time homebuyer federal tax credit in Delaware. As a special initiative for the agency, Cynthia developed and launched, in 90 days, the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program, the State’s mortgage assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19.

Under Karnai’s leadership, DSHA has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association National Accounting and Financial Reporting Award, received national recognition by the National Council of State Housing Agencies, and received the National Award of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Urban Affairs and Public Policy from the University of Delaware. She received her Master of Business Administration, concentrating in Financial Management, from Goldey-Beacom College.

