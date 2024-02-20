Mspark Media Names Houghtlin CEO, Halfmann CRO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the completion of its acquisition by Creekstone Capital Group on February 1, 2024, Mspark Media announced Rob Houghtlin as CEO and Tim Halfmann as CRO.



Houghtlin joined Mspark Media in March of 2022 as Vice President of Local Sales, leading the team to significant revenue growth over the past several quarters. He optimized sales structure and talent and created a culture of accountability for consistently delivering world-class advertising and marketing solutions.

Prior to joining Mspark, Houghtlin’s 30-year leadership experience includes senior roles at ESPN, Car and Driver, Road & Track, Hearst, Vericast, and Aslan Training and Development. His accomplishments in various roles as Chief Revenue Officer, SVP, Head of Industry, and Publisher bring a unique acumen and skill set to the CEO role.

“Rob’s servant leadership philosophy, focus on accountability and performance aligns seamlessly with Creekstone Capital Group’s commitment to people and culture, growth, and the resolution to seeing Mspark Media thrive,” David Merwin, Founder & Managing Partner, Creekstone Capital Group. “We are excited to be working with Rob and the Senior Leadership Team.”

“I’m humbled and honored to embrace this new role and look forward to seeing our team and Mspark Media thrive,” said Houghtlin.

Tim Halfmann joins Mspark Media as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing more than 30 years of experience leading sales organizations and consulting on their growth initiatives. Tim has worked across a wide variety of industries, including media, retail, CPG, SaaS, and entertainment. He has led local, national, B2B, and consumer direct sales teams, all with a passion for customers and the innovation they seek.

“Tim is an innovative problem solver who is passionate about empowering sales organizations to bring unique ideas and strategic solutions that drive business growth,” Houghtlin said. “Tim’s experience, acumen and approach will serve our company and our clients well.”

About Mspark Media:



Mspark Media, a B2B marketing services company, specializes in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers. By combining consumer and marketplace data, we craft coordinated campaigns using a seamless mix of shared mail, direct mail, trigger-based marketing, and digital advertising solutions such as display, video, and acquisition email that drive the right audience behavior to achieve your marketing goals. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients include retail, financial, insurance, healthcare, CPG, restaurant, personal care, telecom, e-commerce, and home services providers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.mspark.com.

About Creekstone Capital Group:



Creekstone Capital Group (CCG) is an investment firm helping middle market companies recapitalize and grow their business through innovative financing, growth and M&A strategies. CCG collaborates with its portfolio companies on many levels. CCG’s goal is to preserve the autonomy and brand equity that created the company’s success, but add value in the form of capital resources, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion opportunities, large, national client exposure and talent acquisition.

