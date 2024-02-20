FWC to conduct prescribed burn on Lake Seminole

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, plan to conduct a prescribed burn between Howell’s Landing to one mile north of Arnold’s Landing at Lake Seminole this week, weather permitting. All burn activities will be reviewed and authorized by the Florida Forest Service. The burn area is approximately 1,100 acres, which includes giant cutgrass, phragmites, Cuban bulrush and cattail, that was managed with herbicide last September, along with other associated vegetation.

To help protect public health and safety, the FWC plans to conduct the prescribed burn under wind and weather conditions that minimize smoke impact on nearby settlements and roads. There will be no boat ramp closures but access to the area might be limited temporarily during the burn for safety reasons. If the prescribed burn needs to be rescheduled due to weather conditions, the burn will be conducted in the near future.

Prescribed burning is part of an integrated management approach on Lake Seminole. Research has shown that using several different treatment methods improves efficacy of wetland vegetation management projects. The Lake Seminole vegetation management project is incorporating herbicide treatment, prescribed fire and seasonality to reduce the overgrown stands of emergent vegetation in the back water sloughs and littoral zones around the islands in the treatment area. Lake Seminole is managed in partnership with the FWC and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Prescribed burning is a safe way to apply natural processes, ensure ecosystem health and reduce the threat of wildfire. Ecologically responsible prescribed burns help improve habitat for fish, waterfowl, wading birds and other wildlife populations.

For more information, contact FWC biological administrator Dan Roberts at 850-528-3915 or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Aquatic Plant Manager Brent Mortimer at 334-430-9290. Learn about prescribed fire by going to MyFWC.com/WildlifeHabitats, clicking on “Habitat” and then “Prescribed Fire.” There you can find information about how prescribed burns benefit wildlife and people.