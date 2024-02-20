Connecticut Woman Injured in Rental Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

February 20, 2024

Crawford’s Purchase, NH – On Sunday, February 18, 2024 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor 11 near the Mt. Clinton Road, Jefferson Notch Road junction in Crawford’s Purchase.

The call came in via 911 and prompted emergency responses by Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, Carroll Police Department, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

The victim, identified as Margaret Victory, 62, of Simsbury, CT, had been operating a rental snowmobile when she inadvertently pressed the thumb throttle on the handlebar of the snowmobile while crossing Base Road. Being the first time Victory had ever operated a snowmobile, she failed to let off the throttle until it was too late, and she crashed into trees on the side of the trail. She was ejected from the machine upon impact and sustained a significant leg injury and unknown upper body injury.

Victory was extricated from the scene by emergency first responders and placed in the Twin Mountain Ambulance where she was treated by medical professionals before being transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare.

Victory and her riding group had rented snowmobiles for a 2-hour tour and were being led by an experienced tour guide. Victory was behind the tour guide, and all evidence at the scene and statements from the victim revealed that this was not an excessive speed event, it was simply operator unfamiliarity and inexperience with operating a snowmobile. Victory was wearing a helmet and appropriate riding gear at the time of the crash.

Conservation Officers want to remind everyone to operate safely, know your abilities, and become familiar with your machine before operating it on trails.