Antietam School District, Mt. Penn Borough, Sen. Schwank and Rep. Rozzi Issue Joint Statement

Reading — February 19, 2024 — Officials from Antietam School District, Mt. Penn Borough and Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) and Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) issued the following statement following this morning’s mediation meeting regarding the traffic study required before renovations can take place at the Mt. Penn Primary Center.

“Through extensive discussion and open communication, we were able to come to an agreement that will allow Antietam School District to begin phased construction at the Mt. Penn Primary Center and to satisfy Mt. Penn Borough requirements under the Zoning Hearing Board decision and statewide Uniform Construction Code. Those requirements are not based on the district’s special exception application for a high school but can be used for any configuration of the building.

We are all committed to working collaboratively to overcome the challenges facing our community. Now that we’ve sat down, we are confident that our students will have a safe, in-person learning environment for the 2024-2025 school year and beyond. Antietam School District and Mt. Penn Borough would like to emphasize that both entities have acted in good faith throughout this process and are pleased that they were able to reach an agreement in this matter.”

In attendance at the meeting was Antietam School District Superintendent Heidi Rochlin, Antietam School Board President A. Michael Roberts, Antietam School Board Vice President Kyla Ramsey, Mt. Penn Borough Council President Troy Goodman, Mt. Penn Borough Council Member Michael Kindlick, Mt. Penn Borough Manager Hunter L. Ahrens, Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Mark Rozzi.

