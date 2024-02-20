Submit Release
Compelling Hilarious LGBTQ Dramedy Feature Film ‘Dancing Queers’

New film release by acclaimed Chilean director Gustavo Letelier, set in Chile in present times

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Santiago, Chile, prestigious production company Amerindia Films has announced the production of the compelling hilarious LGBTQ dramedy feature film ‘Dancing Queers’, for worldwide release.

Written and directed by award winning director Gustavo Letelier, the film is a poignant story about friendship and love in the lives of two rather elderly queers.

The film tells the story of Raimundo and Gabriel, two gay friends in their late sixties who have lived a lifetime together. But their irreverent funny routines are suddenly turned upside down when unexpected threats and secrets from the past force them to make choices about their friendship and personal future.

Amerindia Films delivers worldwide quality arthouse films that give new meaning to timeless themes.

Director's Statement: “The contemporary gender diversification has changed for good the lives of many people in search of their personal identity. It has now moved the limits of social acceptance and is becoming a subject of undisputed search among new generations. But it has posed some questions and uncertainties. Things that were usually taken for granted as universal values in our society are no longer unlimited conventions. Dancing Queers examines this reality and delivers my personal point of view about it”.

Gustavo Letelier
Amerindia Films
