EUAM Ukraine and Frontex strengthen cooperation

On 19 February, Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, and the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine signed a working agreement in Warsaw, Poland, committing to strengthen ties to fight cross-border crime and illegal migration at the EU’s eastern borders.

The focus of this cooperation will be to align Ukraine’s Integrated Border Management (IBM) framework with European standards, including the Schengen and Customs acquis. Activities will include promoting IBM standards among national authorities, organising training sessions and seminars, and facilitating effective information exchange for border management.

Rolf Holmboe, EUAM Ukraine’s Head of Mission, said the partnership was a testament to the EU’s support for Ukraine and aligned with the initiation of accession negotiations, marking “a pivotal step in Ukraine’s integration into the EU”.

In addition, this partnership is expected to significantly strengthen Ukraine’s reform programme and enhance its border security capacity, drawing on Frontex’s expertise. 

As part of the cooperation between EUAM Ukraine and Frontex, the establishment of Ukraine’s IBM Coordination Centre is also expected.

