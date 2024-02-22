TopDevelopers Recognizes SunTec India as a Leading Software Development Company in USA
SunTec India has been listed among the top software development companies in USA, by TopDevelopers( a reputed B2B review platform).
Our recognition among the top software development companies by TopDevelopers reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to excel” said Mr. Murli Pawar, VP (Technology), SunTec India.”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunTec India, a leading IT and BPO/BPM outsourcing company, proudly announces its recognition as a top software development company on TopDevelopers(source). This acknowledgment from a renowned platform showcases SunTec India’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality software solutions across diverse industries.
— Murli Pawar, VP (Technology), SunTec India
TopDevelopers is a trusted online review and rating platform connecting businesses with top-tier IT service and solution providers. It employs a thorough evaluation process, considering factors like the company’s experience, client reviews, project success rate, expertise, portfolio, and market presence before releasing its reports.
SunTec India has showcased exceptional performance in these areas, and therefore, is positioned as a premier choice for businesses seeking cutting-edge software development services.
“We are honored to be recognized as the top software development company by TopDevelopers. This recognition emphasizes our team’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and consistently exceeding client expectations,” said Mr. Murli Pawar, VP (Technology), SunTec India.
Mr. Pawar further expressed his sincere thanks to their valued clients. He added, “We express heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and the entire SunTec India family for their continued support. This milestone inspires us to raise the bar even higher and establish new milestones.”
This accolade also confirms the reputation of SunTec India as a reliable partner for businesses seeking software development. Whether it involves customization, frontend or backend development, extension or theme development, managing migrations or upgrades, or seeking research and consultation services, businesses can get access to experienced professionals by hiring dedicated software application developers from SunTec India’s team.
More information can be found on their website - https://www.suntecindia.com/.
About SunTec India
SunTec India is a global IT outsourcing company with over 20+ years of experience. Their team encompasses 1500+ professionals, including 150+ certified developers. Since its inception, the company has served 8530+ clients in different domains across 50+ countries. Top brands among their satisfied clients include Panasonic, Pearson, World Health Organization, Unicef, Jaquar, and Pepsico.
Being a CMMI Level 3 certified company, SunTec India is committed to maintaining high standards in operations. Additionally, their dedication to quality and security is affirmed by certifications such as ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015.
Beyond software development, they can help businesses with website development, mobile app development, data processing and management, eCommerce development, ePublishing-related development & management, and digital marketing.
