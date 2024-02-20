ABL Computers Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with ABL Computers, a leading managed service provider based in New York, USA.

This partnership will help ABL Computers’ clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, ABL Computers has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"At ABL Computers, we provide a unique blend of people-centered services complemented by computer-centered solutions. The most cost effective way to do anything over time is the right way - And that’s why for us, EasyDMARC is the perfect partner. By working together, we are able to provide an effective email domain protection and deliverability solution that matches the needs of our clients.," said Alvion Legall, CEO of ABL Computers.

"We are thrilled to welcome ABL Computers to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About ABL Computers

ABL Computers, founded in March 2001, specializes in providing affordable and reliable IT support to home users in the New York City area, with a growing clientele of small and large businesses across the surrounding states. Recognized for its commitment to integrity and respect, ABL Computers has become the go-to choice for comprehensive technical solutions, serving as both a primary IT resource and a referral hub for services beyond its scope. With a foundation built on customer satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals, ABL Computers continues to expand its reach and reputation in the IT industry.

www.ablcomputers.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com