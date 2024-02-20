CICC Attends the 17th Asian Financial Forum

Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- On January 24th, 2024, the two-day 17th Asian Financial Forum 2024 (AFF), co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened in Hong Kong. China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) continuously supported and participated as a partner in this grand event.

The AFF 2024, themed Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow, serves as the first major financial and business event in the region for 2024. Over 130 finance officials, international financial and multilateral organisations, financial institutions and private-sector leaders from around the world gather in Hong Kong as speakers.

Wu Bo, President, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Committee of CICC, delivered the opening remarks at the first day's Keynote Luncheon. He noted that sustainable development has become an increasingly important global consensus today. China is important in global green transformation initiatives and has achieved economies of scale in certain green-related industries.

Wu said, "As a full-service investment bank, CICC is also leveraging professional know-how across research, investment banking and asset management to contribute to sustainable development." Wu pointed out that over the past three years, CICC closed green-related equity and debt financings of over RMB1.4 trillion, or around 10% of the market total.

Wu further emphasized that Hong Kong enjoys unrivalled advantages of green and sustainable development. "Endowed with a developed financial market and advanced infrastructure and facilities, we believe that Hong Kong will continue to be a global powerhouse for green innovation." He said that CICC is committed to further leveraging its role as a bridge to connect Hong Kong with visionary entrepreneurs and long-term investors around the world, to strengthen Hong Kong's positioning as a hub for green tech and green finance.

Financial institutions have been recognized to play a vital role in driving sustainable development and the low-carbon transformation of the economy. CICC is committed to building a sustainable future through international cooperation and using China's experience to aid the global development of sustainable finance.

As a long-term partner of AFF for the twelfth year, CICC also continues the engagement by demonstrating its expertise through on-site exhibitions. CICC's experts share forward-thinking perspectives and elaborate on its initiatives promoting sustainable development, emphasizing its commitment to international cooperation and green finance, with attendees from various institutions.

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was founded in 1995. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and an international reach, we have built a full-service business model that offers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity, and wealth management services. Our extensive network and cross-border business practices have enabled us to provide high-quality financial services to our clients, helping them achieve their goals.

