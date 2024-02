Multi Fuel Generators Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – Cummins Inc, Champion Power Equipments, Kohler Co, etc.

Multi Fuel Generators Market

Multi Fuel Generators Market Expected To Reach $1,880.6 Million by 2030

Growing demand for reliable power, coupled with aging grids and extreme weather, drives the Multi Fuel Generators market, offering tri-fuel options as a key opportunity.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-fuel generators are very dependable backups and primary sources of power all over the world. The majority of them are available based on power ratings. Generators with very high power ratings (over 300 kVA) are used to generate grid-scale electricity in various nations. Multi-fuel generators are power stations that use more than one fuel type to generate electricity. This concept of using several fuels in generators has paved the way for environmental sustainability and reduction in the use of fossil fuels in emergency power backup. The global multi fuel generators market size was valued at $1,038.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,880.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply and increasing instances of power outages owing to aging grid infrastructure and extreme weather conditions are some of the global multi-fuel generators market trends observed in the industry. Furthermore, the market is also predicted to rise due to power requirements in remote projects, advances in off-grid sectors, and poor grid infrastructure in developing nations. Limited power generation capacity, as well as high equipment cost, are some of the restraints for the market growth. Increasing adoption of tri-fuel generators can be stated as a multi fuel generator market opportunity.

The global multi fuel generators market is segmented based on fuel type, power rating, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on fuel type, the global multi fuel generator market is segmented into dual-fuel and tri-fuel. The dual fuel segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the fuel segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on power rating, the global multi fuel generator market is segmented into below 350 KVA, 351 KVA to 1000 KVA, and above 1000 KVA. The 351 KVA to 1000 KVA segment accounted for the largest multi fuel generators market share in 2020, while the below 350 KVA segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Applications of multi fuel generators include standby gensets, continuous gensets, and peak shaving gensets. The continuous gensets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, while the standby gensets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 8.1%.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The Multi Fuel Generators industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž,

DuroMax

Cummins Inc.

Briggs & Stratton

Honda Power Products

Pulsar Products

Kohler Co.

Champion Power Equipments

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Generac Holdings Inc.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 as well as was the fastest growing region.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:

- Based on fuel type, the dual fuel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- Based on power rating, the 351 KVA to 1000 KVA segment accounted for accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- Based on application, the Continuous Gensets segment accounted for more than 54% of the global market share in 2020.

- Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of multi fuel generators among other regions. It accounted for around 38% of the global market share in 2020.

