Visa and Emirates NBD Partner to Sponsor First Emirati Woman Cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh for the Olympic Games Paris 2024
A series of events and promotions leading up to The Olympic Games, a chance to win a trip to Paris, and the hosting of the Visa Olympic Games Village in Dubai
Visa (NYSE:V)DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visa (NYSE:V), the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Emirates NBD Group, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, proudly announce the launch of a series of events and promotions leading up to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
One of the initiative's main highlights is the sponsorship of Emirati cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh. At just 22 years old, Safiya has made history as the first Emirati woman and the second rider from the UAE to qualify for the road race at the Olympic Games. Visa and Emirates NBD are honored to support Safiya's journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcasing her as a symbol of ambition and perseverance. This partnership reflects the companies' dedication to fostering local sports talent and promoting the spirit of competition and unity.
In addition to following Safiya's journey, six lucky winners will get the opportunity to experience the thrill of the Olympic Games firsthand in Paris, courtesy of Visa. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is part of a series of initiatives Visa and Emirates NBD are rolling out in the UAE, leading up to the global sporting event.
The series of initiatives will encompass a range of activities and experiences that aim to foster sports and fitness among amateurs and enthusiasts, leveraging Dubai's top-tier sporting facilities and venues. In line with Visa’s core values of enabling access and promoting inclusion, this partnership with Emirates NBD to champion the Olympic Games regionally is envisioned to bring together the UAE community through their collective love for sports.
“I am delighted to be a part of Team Visa on my journey towards Paris 2024, my inaugural Olympic Games,” said Safiya Al Sayegh. "Securing partnerships with inclusive and progressive entities like Visa and Emirates NBD is crucial as we persistently strive to transcend boundaries and uplift the stature of sports in our region."
Salima Gutieva, UAE Country Manager at Visa, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Emirates NBD for Olympic Games Paris 2024. This partnership is a testament to our shared values and commitment to empowering local talents like Safiya Al Sayegh. We believe that through sports, we can inspire, unite, and create unforgettable experiences for our community. We look forward to witnessing her historic journey to the Olympic stage, shining a spotlight on the UAE and women in sports.”
Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “In our partnership with Visa and as proud sponsors of Emirati cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh, we echo our commitment to fostering local sports talent and promoting the spirit of competition and unity in the UAE community. Safiya's journey to the Olympic Games is an inspiration to us all, and we are proud to be a part of it. We are excited about the series of initiatives leading up to Paris 2024, and we believe they will resonate deeply with our community."
Visa, a long-standing partner of the Olympic Movement since 1986, signed on as the first global partner of the International Paralympic Committee in 2003. The Team Visa athlete program, championing over 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, remains dedicated to values of equality, access, and inclusion. As the official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through 2032, Visa continues to support 117 athletes on their journey to the Paris 2024 Games under its Team Visa initiative.
To learn more about Visa’s support for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, visit Visa’s sponsorship page.
