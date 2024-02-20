Submit Release
Splendor Blockchain Introduces "Proof of Commitment" Mechanism for Self-Custody and 8% Annual Returns

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splendor Blockchain, a pioneer in blockchain technology, proudly introduces its latest innovation: the "Proof of Commitment" Mechanism. This groundbreaking feature reshapes the landscape of crypto staking, offering users the dual advantages of self-custody and an impressive 8% annual return. It leverages the Special Drawing Rights (XDR) token, the inaugural decentralized stablecoin deployed on Splendor Blockchain, tracking the pricing of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (XDR).

Empowering Self-Custody with XDR

Splendor Blockchain's "Proof of Commitment" Mechanism utilizes the Special Drawing Rights (XDR) token, Splendor's premier decentralized stablecoin. XDR tokens accurately track the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights' pricing, ensuring stability and reliability for users. With Splendor's mechanism, users retain complete control and ownership of their XDR tokens, securely held in their wallets.

8% Annual Returns

Splendor Blockchain raises the bar for profitability with its "Proof of Commitment" Mechanism. Users can enjoy a substantial 8% annual return on their committed XDR assets, providing a dependable and consistent source of passive income. This remarkable return is calculated daily, enabling users to witness tangible growth in their holdings over time.

Effortless Participation via Octa Ocean

Participating in Splendor's "Proof of Commitment" Mechanism is effortless and user-friendly. Owners of the Special Drawing Rights (XDR) token can immediately engage with the mechanism by visiting the Octa Ocean Proof of Commitment Page and connecting their MetaMask wallet containing XDR tokens. They can then select the duration of their commitment to holding XDR, and rewards will be distributed to their wallet once daily. If users fail to maintain the committed XDR amount, the mechanism will cease sending rewards.

A Brighter Future of Self-Finance

Splendor Blockchain's "Proof of Commitment" Mechanism marks a significant advancement in the evolution of crypto staking. By offering self-custody, stable returns using XDR tokens, and a user-friendly experience, Splendor empowers users to seize control of their financial future with confidence. Join Splendor Blockchain today and witness the future of finance.

For more information, visit Splendor's website. www.splendor.org

About Splendor Blockchain

Splendor Blockchain is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, committed to creating secure, user-centric solutions for the digital economy

