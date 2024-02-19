Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for an Aggravated Assault

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce the arrest of a man for an Aggravated Assault that occurred in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 2:25 p.m., the victim who is an employee at the listed location was involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect. The dispute escalated when the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene. During the verbal dispute, the suspect made derogatory comments towards the victim based on their race. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, 59-year-old George Sommers, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as being potentially motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24009353

