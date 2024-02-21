Smoothstack Hires Chief Revenue Officer John Carney

Smoothstack provides customized hire-train-deploy (HTD) workforce solutions

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leading HTD (Hire-Train-Deploy) provider, today announced John Carney as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Carney will be responsible for Smoothstack’s go-to-market functions including sales, marketing, and partnerships to drive revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome John as our Chief Revenue Officer. His innovative approach to driving revenue operations and digital transformation aligns perfectly with our vision for continued growth and success," said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack. “I’m confident that John's experience and leadership will contribute significantly to expanding our market presence, driving revenue growth, and creating value for our clients.”

Carney’s career is marked by successful tenures at industry-leading organizations including Accenture, Google/Motorola, Salesforce, and T-Mobile. In his previous executive-level roles, he earned accolades for building key partnerships and programs, closing history-making deals, and driving billions in revenue.

"I am incredibly excited to join Smoothstack at this pivotal moment in its growth journey. The market opportunity for Hire, Train, Deploy solutions has never been greater. Smoothstack’s proprietary talent identification and skilling processes, coupled with their technology partnerships, helps enterprise and government clients achieve a competitive advantage by deploying trained and experienced IT professionals faster and more cost-effectively than other staffing options,” said Carney. “Smoothstack also offers life-changing career opportunities for aspiring IT professionals that might otherwise be overlooked by traditional recruiting methods. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team.”

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.